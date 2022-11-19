5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $605,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Come home to this 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home that offers a 3 stall garage and finished basement, all in wonderful Whispering Creek. When you walk into the front door, you will notice the open concept layout. The large living room that is open to the kitchen where you can still be in the conversation while preparing dinner. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. If you are hosting for the holidays, there is more than enough area for an oversized dining table. Off the kitchen you will find a large pantry and laundry area, plus the two spare bedrooms and main bathroom. On the other wing of the home you will find the master suite equipped with a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and tile shower. Downstairs you have another spacious family room with plenty of space for hosting friends and family. You also have 2 additional bedrooms and another bath. There will be a flooring and other allowances for finishes, allowing you to customize this residence. This truly is a must see and would be an amazing place to call home! Please note: PHOTOS ARE A DEPICTION OF A VARIATION OF THIS FLOOR PLAN AND ARE NOT THIS HOME. THERE ARE SLIGHT VARIATIONS FROM EXISTING HOME AND THE SUBJECT HOME.