Come home to 6731 Prairie View Court, an impeccable-in-every-way home that is as perfect now as the day it was moved into. Built by Derocher Brothers this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, ~3600 SF home was customized with extreme attention to detail & quality finish choices that were ahead of their time. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac just a stone`s throw from holes 7, 8, & 9, you will find joy from this golf course community & the inherent surrounding beauty. The exterior is stately, with a rich color scheme, large inviting front porch, perfectly manicured lawn, concrete curbing, & tasteful landscaping. Entering you will find a beautiful, light & airy interior that offers wide-plank hardwoods, neutral color palette, eye-catching light fixtures, & quality everywhere you look. The open-concept floor plan is smart, offering ample storage & functionality. Living room features 11` ceilings with a 13` tray ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that accentuate the height and drywall workmanship. Kitchen features white cabinetry, upgraded two-tone quartz (high-end Cambria Brittanica Warm & Silestone Iron Bark), GE appliances, & a large hidden pantry. Primary en suite is cozy, with large walk-in closet with upgraded builtins + a bathroom with a large tile shower, soak tub, double sinks, water closet, & built-in storage. Also on the main are the two spare bedrooms, & a main bathroom with quartz, built-ins, & large tub with tile surround. In the basement you will find an amazing family room with a large wet bar with granite, fridge, microwave, & dishwasher. Also here are two bedrooms both with walk-in closets, one of which is connected to the basement bathroom (quartz and tile surround!), & an oversized closet. Two large store rooms are here, great for storage. Out back you will find a fenced yard, beautiful lawn, planted privacy trees, amazing sunrises & sunsets, + tax abatement. There is much more here so ask for the upgrades sheet, & hurry to see this Whispering Creek beauty today!