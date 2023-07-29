Welcome to the stunning Clayton Creek development, where luxury meets serenity. Situated on a spacious one-acre lot, this exquisite ranch-style home offers the epitome of comfort and elegance. This modern residence boasts meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. As you approach the property, a paved road leads you to the covered front porch. Upon entering the foyer, your eyes are drawn to the sleek black iron railing. The living room, adorned with an abundance of windows, bathes the space in natural light, complementing the floating cabinet. The kitchen is a culinary enthusiast’s dream, featuring a magnificent island with a granite waterfall counter, a farmhouse sink, and a stylish glass tile backsplash. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and an open concept layout, this culinary haven seamlessly connects to the vaulted dining area, complete with a gas stack stone fireplace that stretches to the ceiling. From here, step onto the Trex deck and enjoy captivating views. Escape to the master bedroom, where a tray ceiling with white shiplap accents exudes elegance. Indulge in the spacious master bathroom, complete with a soaker tub and double granite vanity. The main floor also presents a second bedroom with a double closet and a full bathroom. Descend to the lower level, where a sprawling family room awaits. Perfect for entertainment, this space offers a wet bar and sliders that open onto a covered patio. Additionally, three more bedrooms and two full bathrooms provide privacy and comfort for everyone. This home is wired for power blinds and designed to be a smart home, catering to the demands of modern living. With several years left on the tax abatement, you’ll enjoy substantial savings. The association fee covers snow removal on the road. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this remarkable residence yours. With its exceptional features, location, and luxurious amenities, this property is certain to impress!