5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $795,000

Welcome Home!! This new construction Farmhouse Chestnut floor plan is a delight. This home offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three stall garage, all on an amazing walk out lot with golf course views. So many great features, but come fall in love with the primary suite with primary bath that includes dual vanity and walk-in tile shower, a large walk in closet which connects to the laundry room, huge mudroom, super functional kitchen with custom cabinetry by Bullseye, quartz counters, with walk-in pantry, amazing island, perfect for a busy family or entertaining. Dining space with door to a large deck with sweeping views of Whispering Creek Golf Course. Downstairs you will find a huge walk-out family room, wet bar, awesome storage and a flex room for whatever you want it to be. This home qualifies for tax abatement. Agent has ownership in home. Photos are examples of a similarly finished home. Anticipated completion 4/1/2023...