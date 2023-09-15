Here is the in-town acreage you’ve been waiting for with county taxes, hard surface road, Sgt Bluff schools, close to shopping, easy access to major streets\highways & in a highly desirable area with picturesque views of rolling hills. This two-story home sitting on 2.27 acres has charm & offers so much space. This home features 5 beds, a bonus office\possible 6th bedroom on the main, heated floors throughout including garages, 4.5 baths, 3 car attached garage, & 4 car detached garage. Classic design with a timeless curb appeal & a half circle driveway brings guests right to the front door where they are welcomed and enter a grand foyer with a volume ceiling. As you pass through the living room you’re drawn to the French door which takes you outside on the covered deck with amazing views! Adjacent to the living room is the Chef`s Kitchen with some serious capacity to entertain & seat a crowd. Custom Alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, an oversized center island with a breakfast bar, a cozy breakfast nook, & additional dining space w\ French door leading you to the front porch! The main floor also has a fabulous laundry room with sink\built-in cabinets( what a dream), a guest bath, & a spare bedroom\office. Left of the foyer you will find the main floor master suite complete with a nice size walk-in closet, French door leading you to covered deck, & an en suite master bath. Double sink vanity, walk in marble shower, jacuzzi tub framed by columns & has a very spa-like feel. Going upstairs? Take your pick of stairs because there’s a front grand staircase & a back of the house access too, how convenient! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a nice bonus room. The walkout basement has a wet bar area open to the family room w\ a cozy fireplace & daylight windows. A billiards area is just off the family room as well as a 3\4 bath & another bonus room with endless possibilities but is currently a hobby room. Come check it out.