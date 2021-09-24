Custom designed home for all styles of living; this amazing home sits on .41 golf course lot with impressive views to the west of the course and sunsets from the covered concrete deck. Culdesac street with some of the more interesting custom homes in WC. Stone front with covered porch. Double door entry to the foyer with plantation shutters. 11` ceilings and 8` doors in the main living spaces. Remote shades in Living Room and Kitchen/Dining area. Gas fireplace in Living Room with custom metal surrounds. Kitchen has extra long island with quartz counters, custom cabinets to the ceiling. Walkin pantry (6x6) double oven, convection, induction cooktop stove, Zephyr range hood, separate frig/freezer. Main living area has engineered maple flooring. Door to covered concrete deck (13x17) with glass railing. Master bedroom has 8 x 11 WIC and door to deck. Master bath has heated floors, floating vanities, tile walkin shower and garden tub. Two Bedrooms on main floor share a bath with each having separate vanity. Main floor office with view of the course, built in desk and floor to ceiling bookcases. Half bath and main floor laundry. Drop zone (8x12) with 5 lockers off the garage. Lower Level is walkout with family room, wet bar area with dishwasher, sink and quartz counters. Two more bedrooms with egress and WIC. Another Full bath. Exercise/game room added 2020 (13x40) has egress and closet & hookups for 2nd laundry. Geothermal heat with 3 zones, 2-85 Gallon water heaters and On demand water softener/ R/O system. 10 x 10 room finished just for pool supplies. 20 x 46 saltwater pool with sun step, diving board and automatic safety cover. Fenced back yard. Windows are Gerkin Rhino windows throughout. Garage: Oversized, heated and gladiator storage cabinets. Room for toys and golf cart garage. Six years left on Tax Abatement. Thinking of building? This home relieves all the stress involved with building process...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $850,000
