5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $864,950

Custom built in 2016 by Wegher Construction. This rare two story walk out home is a must see. This home is located on a cul~de~sac, walk out golf course lot in Whispering Creek. Walking into the home the grand foyer has wainscoting and crown molding. French doors to an area that is currently being utilized as an office that has built in books shelves and plenty of natural light. This room could also be used as a formal dining room. The family room in this home has crown molding, wood beams, large windows and a floor to ceiling stone see through wood fireplace with gas starter. The hearth room has a slider, a covered patio with views of multiple holes of the golf course and is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has an oversized granite island with seating, a walk in pantry, a chef's gas cooktop stove and a pot filler. The multi purpose area off the garage has tile floors with locker system, half bathroom and coat closet. The laundry room has a pocket door, office area, folding table and stackable washer and dryer. The upper level is complete with a media room, office area and 3 bedrooms, one with its own bathroom and the other two with private sinks, toilets and share a bathtub. The lower level was finished by Haugen Construction in 2019. This entertaining space has a wet bar with dishwasher, granite and luxury vinyl floors. A slider to a poured concrete patio with all the views of the upper level. French doors open up to a fitness room with foam floors. An additional 5th bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet and a half bath ready for guests. So much to see and too many upgrades to list. Midamerican energy services gas and electric to the home. An additional feature sheet, photos and video can be provided upon request. This home is ready for you. Look here before you build, it maybe the perfect fit...