5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $895,000

Superb, fully custom, elegant modern stone ranch home sitting on 1.42 acres in secluded area with city conveniences. Designer choices in this stunning home set it apart from every other house in the neighborhood. The main level boasts 10~foot ceilings with amazing crown molding and hardwood flooring throughout. Amazing Chef`s kitchen with sub zero for entertaining, with an additional kitchen downstairs. Main floor kitchen walkouts out to stone patio overlooking private backyard. Every bedroom has it`s own on suite bathroom. The lower level is fully finished with it`s own fireplace as well. An executive home like this doesn`t come around very often Schedule your private tour today!!!