5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $895,000

Oh my goodness! This walkout ranch home sits on a .45 acre lot on a cul de sac street, has an inground pool and has fantastic views! Extra parking off the street with the circular driveway which leads to the oversized 4 car garage (which has extra space in middle with cabinets,& concrete counter for a workshop area) and to the porch with stamped concrete floor. As you enter this home you will see all the living areas with engineered floors and 11` ceilings. There is a formal DR to the right with a pop up ceiling to 12` and a chandelier. The living room features a gas FP, pop up ceiling to 12` and windows with fabulous views. The kitchen has a 10` two level island with farm sink, Thermador DW and a GE microwave. There is a Thermador 6 burner stove with grill and 2 ovens, a Thermador frig/freezer, granite counters and a nearby pantry. A casual dining area off the kitchen has a slider to the 14 x 19 covered concrete deck. Nearby is a 3 x 7 half bath with vessel sink, a 6 x 7 laundry room with lots of cabinets and a 5 x 7 drop zone off the garage. The large master BR is carpeted and has great views. The master bathroom has a 10 x 12 WIC, a 9 x 3 walk in shower with 2 heads and a rain shower head, dbl vanities and 2 cabinets. 2 more bedrooms each have carpet and dbl closets. The full bathroom has tub/shower combo and granite. Lower level has infloor heat, family room with pool table area, a wet bar, all have stained concrete floor. The den with carpet has access to the 9x11 cart garage. There are 2 more bedrooms each with carpet and dbl closets. The 3/4 bathroom has tile floor and tile walk in shower. A flex space room (13x4+9x14) could be work out room or storage. Walk out to the 14 x 19 covered patio, the 20 x 44 salt water pool and the pool house with a 3/4 bathroom, 9x4 bar area and 13x20 covered patio to enjoy the views from this fenced in back yard. Other extras: Infloor heat in garage (approx 1600 sq.ft.) on demand hot water heater. Tax abatement til 1~1~201.