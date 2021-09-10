5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $935,000

Check out this rare forever home with county taxes just south of Morningside close to shopping, restaurants, etc. It sits on a hilltop that offers an amazing view of the Siouxland area for over 20 miles. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch was designed by an engineer and not one detail was missed. The exterior of the home is timeless Prairie design with cedar siding, stone and high quality shake shingles. Once inside, the home greets you immediately a beautiful view to the west, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom trim, lots of built~ins and tall ceilings. The kitchen with the island, abundant cupboards and silestone countertop is perfect for entertaining. Off the living room is a true clear redwood deck with a cable rail system to sit and enjoy the fireworks at the ballpark in the summer and the wildlife in your 10+ acre backyard. The Master bedroom has his and her walk~in closets with builtins and a large soaker tub with a great view. The main floor laundry room is conveniently located next to the master and spare bedrooms with unique built in laundry chutes. The natural light with the beautiful transom windows are on each side of this home and offers fabulous views of the sunrise and sunset each day. The walk out basement is every bit as lovely as the main level. It has the same windows with amazing natural light and beautiful easy care tile flooring throughout the entire lower level. The home is air~tight and an air exchanger was added for air quality. LL has family room with a gas fireplace and a view, a game area, kitchen area with custom painted walls, 2 huge bedrooms, bathroom with sauna, storage area, storm room, There is in~floor heat in the basement, garage and even part of the driveway if you choose to use it. Under the deck is a new concrete patio with granite benches and a firepit for summer and fall evenings. Included with this stunning property is a 28 X 40 steel building built like no other with the steel beam construction. This home is sure to amaze .!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $935,000
