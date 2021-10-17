Nice 2 Story home with 5 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Recent updates include Newer Baths, Flooring, Roof, Windows, Hi Eff Furnace, Wiring . Large rooms and Closets. Lots of storage. Main Floor Laundry. Large concrete Parking Pad for off street Parking. Great home for Large Family or Excellent Investment opportunity for Rental..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 i…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
The defendant admitted that while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
HOMER, Neb. -- The field of grass and wildflowers on 210th Street, a few miles north of Homer, may not look like much to the untrained eye.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for smuggling gun silencers into the United States.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the Iowa Department of Transportation's request to annex the Highway …
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
SIOUX CITY -- One of the victims involved in an early Sunday morning shooting at a downtown after-hours club remain in in the hospital, while …