5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000

Nice 2 Story home with 5 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Recent updates include Newer Baths, Flooring, Roof, Windows, Hi Eff Furnace, Wiring . Large rooms and Closets. Lots of storage. Main Floor Laundry. Large concrete Parking Pad for off street Parking. Great home for Large Family or Excellent Investment opportunity for Rental..

