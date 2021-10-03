Come home to 419 W 16th Street, a lovely 5 bedroom ,1.75 bathroom home that is ready for you. You will adore the large porch as soon as you arrive, and appreciate the off-street parking and large single stall garage that will receive a new garage door prior to closing. Inside you will find a large living area, complete with a large coat closet, newer carpet, and south facing windows for lots of natural light. Off here is the eat-in kitchen, which is complete with stainless steel appliances, which stay with the house. A huge bonus in this home is the the main floor's full bathroom and a nice-sized bedroom. Upstairs you will find 3 more good-sized bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. Outside you will find a fenced in back yard, with room to roam for kids and pets. Come home to 419 W 16th Street today. [buyer and buyer agent to verify room dimensions/square footage]..
5 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $149,500
