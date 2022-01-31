 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $339,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $339,000

Spacious ranch home with new flooring throughout, freshly painted up and down. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. Great living area with fireplace, large spacious eat-in kitchen. Great master with walk in closet and full bath. Home is close to Jr./Sr. High school and park. Great fenced yard with covered patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News