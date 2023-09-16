Perfect time to be one of the new owners in a beautiful new residential development. Open concept 5 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and very spacious kitchen and dining room area. Lots of high quality kitchen cabinets with a large breakfast island and all kitchen appliances are included. Main floor laundry room. Beautiful fireplace in the main floor living room plus a modern fireplace in the lower family room. Wonderful primary bedroom suite with upscale bathroom plus large walk in closet. Basement is newly completed finished offer a large family room with a bar area and fireplace, plus large bathroom and the 3rd and 4th bedroom. Sprinkler system included. Buyer to receive a copy of the development covenants and HOA fees have not been established. PROFESSIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!!!