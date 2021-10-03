5 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $499,900

INCREDIBLE acreage close to town. This home has EVERYTHING!! No need to leave home again if you don`t want to!! Private setting perfect for entertaining,relaxing after a hectic day or working at your in home business!! Driveway & patio are done in antique pavers from Wayne Nebraska that you are sure not to find anywhere else. 20x40 heated pool which is fenced in, making it safer for young ones to not wander in to. Off the spacious and classy kitchen(with Corian countertops and Jenn Air stove) is a Gorgeous 4 season porch leading to a beautiful fire pit and garden area. (just imagine being able to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors during ALL our Midwest seasons while staying comfortable in the insulated and heated space.)The main floor has a fantastic living room and family room with fireplaces and many built ins. The second floor features wonderful bedrooms with many built ins, ample closet space (3 closets in the master )and sliders in most leading to the deck. The lower level features a family/theatre room, a bedroom with egress, gaming area, storage, dark room/potential wine cellar and a bonus room!!! (need a 6th bedroom?)OH!!!! Did I mention there is a HOT ROCKS SAUNA?!!!? Also enjoy the extra 2 car detached garage for extra cars or projects. If the 2+ acres isn`t enough(with this beauty, you may want to invite the horses and goats!!), there is an additional 10.28 acres available for purchase. You really won`t want for anything when you move in to this RARE GEM!! Measurements are approximate..