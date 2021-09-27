1 owner custom built home!! 6 bed, 3 bath ranch with 4 seasons room located in a cul de sac on Praire Rose Golf Course. Off the 4 seasons room is a 10X24 deck. Home built by Wayne Wittcup and has 2X6 construction, 10X12 shed with roof for golf cart. Solid wood doors throughout home, kitchen has under\over cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, solid cherry soft close cabinets, sky light and walk in pantry. Open floor plan, main floor laundry and lots of window for natural light!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Brunsville - $325,000
