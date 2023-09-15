For the discerning buyer looking for quality, tasteful decorating, and current decor sitting on #17 hole on Dakota Dunes Golf Course, this home will please all. Exterior features stone and drivit exterior, rod iron fenced yard and new wood deck (2018) across the back of the house. Front sidewalk has just been replaced and seller added another garage stall (4 stalls). So unique and has such versatile rooms to please all types of buyers, this home will meet most buyer requirements. Main floor office with French doors, formal dining room and oversized great room with 13' ceilings, crown molding and bay windows in most rooms. First impression is 9 x 10 Entry foyer. All floors on the main floor are being refinished. Maple floors with 3 coats of ceramic wax by Dave's Wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with eating area and family room, all facing west for afternoon sun. Oversized island, cherry cabinets, 2 sinks, pantry, soft close drawers. 3 gas fireplaces: den, main floor family room and lower level family room. Master bedroom on main floor with door to deck and 2 level closet. Master bath completely remodeled (2020) heated floors, jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity. Enlarged main floor laundry with slate heated flooring. Half bath (5x7). Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms, all unique styles, updated full bath and the third floor has additional bedroom. (13 x 15 +7x11) vaulted, carpet and double closet. Lower level: Family room: walkout to patio, gas fireplace, floating cabinets, new sink for wet bar, 6th bedroom with door to walkout and WIC, 3\4 bath (14x8 +8x5) with tile floor & 2 vanities, additional game room 12 x 39. Recent updates: 2018: New deck, new Davinci shingles, new gutters & gutter guards, new garage doors, new windows. Garage is heated, has floor drains, new 120 gallon W.H. 2 furnaces, 2 AC units. Speaker system Dining room, master and deck. One of the signature streets of Dakota Dunes. All new exterior paint in September, 2022.