6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,000,000

Custom built home. This is the second owner. This amazing 2 story home has had several recent updates. All brick front and amazing new 8`x5` front door. First impression is the updated 2 story entryway, showing the open staircase and new light fixture. Entry way is open to the formal dining room with new wallcovering and chair rail and the formal living room. From the front door you will see through to the back of the house and view of the river. Lots of windows makes this a very bright, sunfilled house. 2 sided fireplace for LR and great room. Great room is open to the kitchen with generous amounts of cabinets, updated island with waterfall counter top, new back splash, walkin pantry, and gas cooktop. Separate eating area off the kitchen with access to the Trex deck. Master bedroom on the main and ladies and gents be prepared to be impressed with the newly remodeled master bathroom!! Heated floors, soaking tub, special vanities, fabulous tile shower, all done in current colors. Guest bath on the main updated also. Main floor laundry also, washer, dryer stay, pocket door and coat closet. The second floor has an office with view of the river, lots of builtins. Second family room on this level and 3 more bedrooms with 2 more baths. All carpet has been replaced on this level. Lower level has lots of windows and is a walkout basement. Third family room area that is set up with bar area, (frig, DW and wine frig) pool table area and couch area. Great for entertaining. Walkout to the patio here. Two more additional bedrooms and a gym (12 x 26). Potential for another office which is 10 x 13. More rooms than the data sheet allows: Baths: half bath on main (5X8) Master bath (10x19) Upstairs: Full bath (5x9) Full bath (7x11). Lower level full bath (5 x 10). Great entertaining space outside also with oversized deck, level back yard, .51 acre lot. Great sunrise and sunset views with this home. Prepare to be impressed. See Extra Feature Sheet..