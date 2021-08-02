Simply a one of a kind home with an incredible waterfront view!! This home is impeccable!! Three fully finished floors of class define this home. This six bedroom, four and a half bathroom home has something for everyone. Every room is oversized and the finishes are luxurious. The main level features an updated kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets and a new island that opens into the dining and family area. The family and living areas have beautiful cherry crown moulding and wonderful views of the Missouri River and beautiful sand bar. The master suite has been remodeled and the bathroom is fantastic. Complete with modern soaker tub, walk in shower, bidet and gorgeous tile. The second floor of this ornate home features an office area with cherry bookcases and a view high above the river that is breathtaking. Also on the second floor is a 3rd living space and three ample bedrooms, each with a bathroom. In the basement this home has a great recreational area: A living space with wet bar and garden windows, a great gym space and two more bedrooms. In addition there`s a great room currently used for tanning but could be another office or whatever your heart desires. Outside you`ll be astounded with the beautiful deck and outdoor space..
6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,100,000
