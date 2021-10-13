6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,200,000

Custom 1 1/2 story Wegher built home on a premium Dakota Dunes lot overlooking hole 11 of the golf course. Main level features a custom cherry kitchen with granite island, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stone accent. Living area has an impressive fireplace and 19ft ceilings!! The large master suite includes a his and hers closet and a spacious full bath. Main level also includes a formal dining room with a butler’s pantry, laundry room, office space with sliders to the deck, and a half bath. Upper level features 4 beds and 2 3/4 baths with upgraded showers. The finished lower level has a cherry wet bar, huge family room, workout room, 1 more bedroom, and a 3/4 bath with walk in tile shower. Entertain your guests in the huge backyard space with fantastic views and a partially covered deck. Amenities also include 2 furnaces, 2 ac units, 2 marathon hot water heaters, and a massive 5 stall garage for all your toys. Check out this custom one of a kind property before it’s too late...