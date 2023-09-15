Architectural Masterpiece privately located on Spanish Bay in Dakota Dunes!! Enjoy private lake front property with Panoramic Lake view from every room!!! Outdoor amenities include: 4 fire pits, 3 patios, gorgeous pool overlooking your own sand beach and floating dock!! The owners added on an entire wing to this home, as a Master Suite in 2021!! The new addition was designed by Troy Kampa to match the interior and exterior architectural features of the home. Some interior amenities include 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, over 6,000 sq feet of living space. There is a custom chef`s kitchen with walk in pantry, living room, family room with amazing views, new master bedroom and luxurious new master bath!! Upstairs there are an additional 3 bedrooms, including a second master overlooking the Lake and very spacious bonus room above the garage. The lower level has very cozy family room, 2 bedrooms and additional bath. The Lakeside view from the private courtyard pool is spectacular!!! This home truly has it all!! Some other features include: new landscaping, 30 Pine trees for added privacy, 4 geothermal units for heating and cooling efficiency, newer roof, new 10 year exterior stain, new pool pump, liner and much much more. Awe inspiring home inside and out!!!!