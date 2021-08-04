Take a look at this Gorgeous Colonial in Dakota Dunes!! This 6 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom, and almost 6,000 Square Feet Home has the Space for all your needs, while being on the 12 hole of Dakota Dunes Golf Course. You walk into a Beautiful 2 Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. The Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, a Huge Island for Entertaining, and a Eat-In Area for Smaller Meals. The Dining Room is ready for your Biggest Gatherings with its French Doors and Hardwood Floors. There are 2 Living Areas on the Main Level with your Formal Living Room with a Fireplace and the Family Room off the Kitchen with a Fireplace and Walk-Out Double Door to the Backyard and Deck. Also on the Main Level is a Half Bath, a Mud Room off the Garage, and Laundry Room. Upstairs You have a Master Suite with Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, and 4 Piece Bathroom Suite. Their are 4 other Bedrooms on the Second Level as well. One Bedroom has an On-Suite and Walk-In Closet, Two Others are Generously-Sized with Walk-In Closets, and another Bedroom with a Double Closet. Downstairs you have a Theatre Room, another Living Area with Wet Bar, a Den that could be used for a 7th Bedroom (No Egress), the 6th Legal Bedroom, and a Full Bathroom. Outside you have a Large Deck Area for Entertaining with views of the 12 Hole...
6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $499,000
