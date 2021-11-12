6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $675,000

Welcome to this 2 story home on the #11 fairway with room for everyone. An oversized, heated 3 car garage will hold the big vehicles and the toys. A welcoming front porch brings you into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and 2 coat closets. To one side is the office with French doors, carpet and built ins and on the other side is the formal Dining Room with wood floor and new light fixture. You will be able to host family and friends in the Great Room with carpet, gas FP with built ins, and a wall of windows with course views. The casual dining area with wood floor off the kitchen has access to the 4 season room and the maintenance free deck which has course views. The kitchen features wood floor, granite counters, a gas cooktop, double ovens, a 5x5 walkin pantry, a desk area, a buffet counter, and a counter with plenty of seating. A convenient laundry room nearby has a sink, room for frig, a closet, cabinets, tile floor and access to the garage. A guest half bath with wood floor completes the main floor. Upstairs is the master suite and 3 more bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with a pocket door between and has a gas FP and these rooms have course views. The 11x14 master bathroom has a jetted tub, shower, 4x5 toilet room, 2 vanities, linen closet, a tile floor and a 6x14 walkin closet. Two bedrooms have walkin closets and vanity areas and share a full bathroom. The 4th bedroom has a walkin closet and has a 4x8 full bathroom. A large linen closet is in the hallway. The lower level has a Family Room with carpet which opens to a Game Room with a wet bar and room for a frig. There are 2 more bedrooms in the lower level with double closets and carpet as well as a 3\4 bathroom. There are stairs to the garage from the lower level. This home has a 2 new AC units, 2 furnaces, an RO system, and 3 sump pumps. Davinci shingles and new gutters 2018. 9' ceilings all three levels. Enjoy the pristine condition of this one owner home..