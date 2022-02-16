6 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $719,900

Like new open concept functional 6 bedroom, 3 plus bath, 3 stall garage home with 2,165 square feet on the main floor plus fully finished basement. This home features high volume ceilings throughout, a covered deck with golf course views off the dining room, walk~in pantry in the kitchen and gas fireplace in the living room. Master suite with double sinks, tile walk~in shower, huge walk~in closet with access to laundry room. Concrete patio off the basement stairs. The basement features are garden level windows in the enormous family room with a wet bar, 3 bedrooms, bath plus a 4th bath ready to finish. This home is equipped with the new Smart Home Package which includes a Nest Thermostat, a garage door opener controlled by your phone, a door bell with a video feature you can use from anywhere in the world. Cul de sac lot off E Pinehurst Trail...