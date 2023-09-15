Welcome to this magnificent custom built home in beautiful Dakota Dunes. This prime property sits right on the 11th hole of the Dakota Dunes golf course over looking the creek. As you walk into the grand entry way you'll find 19 foot ceilings and floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace in the living room. The west wall is covered with windows showing the beautiful back yard. Entering into the open kitchen, you see custom cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, along with a large granite island and raised bar for unlimited seating. Just steps away is the dining~room surrounded by windows. There are stainless steel appliances and a 6~burner gas stove, built in oven and microwave. Just off the kitchen is an office and the entrance to the back multi~leveled deck. Next to the office you'll find the main floor laundry with ample cabinet space, sink and counter area. You will see the entry with tons of space and storage for coats and shoes which leads right into one of the 2 large garages. Traveling through the other side of the kitchen you will find a coffee nook and a formal dining room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling with plenty of room for a reading area. You also find a double walk in closet, large bathroom with separate sinks, a large soaking tub and walk in tile shower. As you enter the basement you will find another full kitchen with granite counters and bar seating, unique wood inserted coffered ceilings, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. Off of the kitchen is a dining room to one side and a family room to the other with large windows for that extra natural light. There is also a work out/dance area with fully mirrored wall and lighting. You will find an exquisite bathroom with stone wall, glass sink and walk in shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms as well. As you travel up to the top level you will walk up the majestic stairway that has a balcony overlooking the spacious living room. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom..