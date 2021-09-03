 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $600,000

Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Wynstone! This home boasts an open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings and a fireplace on the main floor and one in the lower level. Custom cabinets and quartz counters in the kitchen. Three bedrooms, including the master, and 2 baths on the main with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in the lower level. The lower level was recently finished with tile floor and a wet bar with granite counter. There is also an abundance of storage. Oversized, heated garage with built-in cabinets and a sink. Enjoy the backyard from the comfort of the covered deck! Owner is a licensed realtor.

