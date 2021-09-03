Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Wynstone! This home boasts an open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings and a fireplace on the main floor and one in the lower level. Custom cabinets and quartz counters in the kitchen. Three bedrooms, including the master, and 2 baths on the main with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in the lower level. The lower level was recently finished with tile floor and a wet bar with granite counter. There is also an abundance of storage. Oversized, heated garage with built-in cabinets and a sink. Enjoy the backyard from the comfort of the covered deck! Owner is a licensed realtor.
6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.