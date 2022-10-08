 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $615,000

6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $615,000

Great location in beautiful, gated Wynstone on cul de sac with over 1 acre, privacy and great views!! Open concept living area with large living room open to kitchen and dining. Living room features large windows to take in the views and a gas fireplace to set the mood on chilly evenings. Nicely appointed kitchen with large island, quartz counter tops and convenient corner pantry. Covered concrete floored deck is accessed by sliders from the dining area. Separate main floor laundry. And, if you`re looking for bedrooms, this is the perfect house with 6!! Large master suite on main including master bath with zero entry tiled shower, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on main floor. The other three are on the lower level, all with full egress. Large family room down with bar and gas fireplace, plus garden level windows enabling the same great views as the main floor. 10` ceilings, abundant closets and storage throughout the home are additional bonuses. The three car attached garage is heated and also has utility sink. This is your opportunity to be part of the peaceful and pristine Wynstone community!!!!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin, Illinois this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate he died July 9 as a result of complications from an enlarged heart.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News