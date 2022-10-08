6 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $615,000

Great location in beautiful, gated Wynstone on cul de sac with over 1 acre, privacy and great views!! Open concept living area with large living room open to kitchen and dining. Living room features large windows to take in the views and a gas fireplace to set the mood on chilly evenings. Nicely appointed kitchen with large island, quartz counter tops and convenient corner pantry. Covered concrete floored deck is accessed by sliders from the dining area. Separate main floor laundry. And, if you`re looking for bedrooms, this is the perfect house with 6!! Large master suite on main including master bath with zero entry tiled shower, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on main floor. The other three are on the lower level, all with full egress. Large family room down with bar and gas fireplace, plus garden level windows enabling the same great views as the main floor. 10` ceilings, abundant closets and storage throughout the home are additional bonuses. The three car attached garage is heated and also has utility sink. This is your opportunity to be part of the peaceful and pristine Wynstone community!!!!