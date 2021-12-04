Looking for a newly built home in the coveted Dogwood 2nd Addition? Here it is!! This home features three bedrooms on the main floor with two more and a potential third bedroom\work out room in the basement. With spacious living areas both up and downstairs there is plenty of room for hosting!! Guests can enjoy spending time in the beautiful kitchen which has plans for custom built cabinetry and granite tops along with seating options around the island or in the dining room. There will also be room for guests to enjoy their time on the back deck. This home will also feature a walk in tile shower in the master bathroom, double vanities and spacious walk in closet. Construction is moving along and this home will be ready in the very near future!! Schedule your showing or reach out for building progress details. Buyer can select all finishes at this point in the process. **Basement does not have to be completed as part of this build** Agent is owner\builder...
6 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $459,000
