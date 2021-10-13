 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Moville - $359,000

6 Bedroom Home in Moville - $359,000

Amazing living space in this beautiful home!!! Lots of new flooring, with updated bathrooms. Kitchen countertops are all Granite from Haberl tile in Moville. This home also has extra bonus rooms in the basement. Fenced in backyard with fire pit, and lovely raised gardens...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News