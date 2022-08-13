6 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $650,000

This newly constructed Hawthorne floor plan is located on a 0.30 acre garden level lot in the Lakeshore Estates addition. A 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 stall garage home with 3379 SF of finished space. Main level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite that includes walk in tile shower, soaker tub and massive walk in closet. The amazing kitchen has custom cabinetry with a combination of stained and painted wood, quartz countertops, a huge island with a beverage fridge, and a full suite of GE Profile appliances in slate finish. Three stall garage. Ten foot ceilings throughout the main level with trays up to 11' in the living room and primary bedroom. Very open living room, kitchen/dining area. Gas fireplace in living room. The basement adds two additional bedrooms, an exercise/flex room, full bathroom, large living room with wet bar and additional unfinished/storage space. Pictures are samples of the same floor plan. The home is scheduled to be completed August 31. Listing agent has ownership interest in the property..