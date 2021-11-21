Imagine small town living close to Ponca State Park. This Victorian style home has 7 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a wrap around front porch, butler pantry, laundry chute and claw foot tub. The home has hot water heat system newly installed in Jan 2021. There are window air conditioners that will go with the home. The dining room has a wood burning fireplace with marble exterior. The current owner has not used the fireplace. The main floor bath was recently refinished and the upstairs bath was remodeled and has cabinets ready to be installed. The home is being sold as is in its present condition. All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer.
6 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $145,000
