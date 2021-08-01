 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

Queen Anne Victorian Style 3 Story home, beautiful woodwork including crown molding, french doors, pocket doors, hardwood floors, stained glass windows, newer furnace 2017, newer roof, updated plumbing water lines, reverse osmosis, custom kitchen cabinets, composite granite counter tops and sink, electric updated 200 amp service, drywall updates in some areas, could be 7 bedroom home!! Front porch and 2 covered porches in back!! 2 storage sheds, ample parking in back. Seller offering As-Is, AHS Home Warranty for 1 year...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News