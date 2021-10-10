At over 3200 finished square feet, this home is MUCH larger than it appears from the street, plus it is on 3 lots so has a large, flat yard AND it has a newer 3 car garage in back!! Garage has 220v capability. The 3 season front porch leads to an expansive living\dining room combination and on to the large, eat-in kitchen which is open to the family room. The master bedroom is super large with three closets and a master bath. A second bedroom and full bath are on the main. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms and a full bath. Install flooring of your choice and the downstairs will be nicely finished; walls and ceilings are done. There is a family room, office area, and other multipurpose space. Large laundry room with sink and storage. Kitchen appliances are included as are the washer and dryer which were purchased last year. Chest freezer in laundry room stays. Water softener and R\O system installed last year as well, included. A LOT of house here, priced to sell in existing condition..
6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McCOOK LAKE, S.D. -- After 50 years of wondering if her daughter's killer would ever be found, Mary Ann Brubaker finally received an answer la…
SIOUX CITY -- Demolition is ongoing at a longtime Sioux City hotel.
An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- "You've got to get to the stage of life where going for it is more important than winning or losing."
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Sioux Center man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a child.
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, and Tri-Sta…
SIOUX CITY -- Owners of apartment buildings and other multi-residential properties face a 22 percent increase in their valuations for tax purp…
SIOUX CITY -- Kristi Franz grew up on Sioux City's north side near the Peirce Mansion, which, at the time, was the site of the city's public museum.