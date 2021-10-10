6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $200,000

At over 3200 finished square feet, this home is MUCH larger than it appears from the street, plus it is on 3 lots so has a large, flat yard AND it has a newer 3 car garage in back!! Garage has 220v capability. The 3 season front porch leads to an expansive living\dining room combination and on to the large, eat-in kitchen which is open to the family room. The master bedroom is super large with three closets and a master bath. A second bedroom and full bath are on the main. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms and a full bath. Install flooring of your choice and the downstairs will be nicely finished; walls and ceilings are done. There is a family room, office area, and other multipurpose space. Large laundry room with sink and storage. Kitchen appliances are included as are the washer and dryer which were purchased last year. Chest freezer in laundry room stays. Water softener and R\O system installed last year as well, included. A LOT of house here, priced to sell in existing condition..