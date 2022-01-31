6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

Raised ranch with fantastic views from the four decks overlooking a wooded ravine. You enter the main level which includes a tuck under 2 stall garage, a bedroom with walkout to one of the decks, and a full bathroom with laundry room combo. The upper level has 2 bedrooms including a large master bedroom that has a walk out to its own deck. The upper level also includes a large living room with sliders that go to a large deck and an amazing view. Next to the living room is the dining room and kitchen with laminate wood floors and oak cabinets. The basement has 3 bedrooms and one with a walk out to the fourth deck. It has its own full bathroom and newer furnace unit. There’s plenty of parking with 1800 sq ft of concrete driveway. All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer.