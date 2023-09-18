Welcome home to 3807 Floyd Boulevard!! This newly renovated bungalow is spacious and roomy as it not only features a large backyard perfect for entertaining your guests, but also holds six spacious bedrooms and two new updated baths throughout the home.There are many new features throughout, from all new flooring on all three levels of the home to over 20+ newly installed windows. All new roof shingles were replaced in 2020. Owners also completed a new front driveway just one week prior to listing the home so the new owners have the accessibility of parking in either the front of the home or by the double garage area located in the back. This home is centrally located within just a two minute drive or a six block walking distance from the new shopping and grocery centers in Leeds. One block behind the home is also the Leeds splash pad and is also within walking distance to all the schools and parks. As you arrive, you`ll be welcomed by a three seasons porch just waiting for you to customize it to your liking. The spacious living and dining room area have great natural light coming in from the almost floor to ceiling large energy efficient windows. The main floor holds two bedrooms and one completely renovated stunning new bath. The kitchen holds an additional spot for a cozy breakfast nook perfect for your morning coffee. Up the stairs, you`ll find three bedrooms with one of them having its own private patio and staircase leading to the backyard by the garage. The basement is partially finished with a new living/ dining area with new recessed lightening and dimmers, a new bedroom and completely renovated full bath. There is also additional storage space as well as connections for your washer and dryer. Behind the home is a wide graveled alley to make your way into the garage. Current owners are reseeding lawn where old pavement was removed. Inspections are welcome but this move in ready home is being sold as is. Welcome home!!!