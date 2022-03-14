6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,900

A great opportunity to own this quality finished Morningside Home!! This rare Gem has 6 legal bedrooms, 3 full baths. Each bath includes a new vanity, light fixture, tile flooring, and shower surrounding. The Main floor offers an Open Concept kitchen & dining area equipped with all new appliances, countertops, backsplash, and crystal clear light fixtures. Enjoy a spacious 3 season room located through the French doors. Not often you'll find a home this nice with a large living room, Laundry room, and dream (Master Ensuite) that's all on the main floor. Downstairs to the basement is complete with 3 of the 6 bedrooms, one full bath, and Walk-in Closets. There's multiple family rooms on this lower level which could be used for overall entertainment space such as family theater room, man cave, playing pool, and or Airbnb the possibilities are unlimited. A new water heater has been installed(2021), New roof(2021). The backyard has a large shed to store lawn equipment & more,. Attached single stall garage with a carport for additional off-street parking. Don't miss the opportunity in this market!!!!