 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

If walls could talk, this home would have a lot to say. There is so much history and character just waiting to be explored by its new owner. You are going to love this home that is a great mix of history and nostalgia with some modern touches. If space is what you are looking for, look no further... with over 5000 finished square feet above ground, a full unfinished basement, a carriage house with over 1000 more square feet, there is plenty of room here for just about anyone's needs. This home has enough separated rooms that it could potentially be used as 9-10 bedrooms!!!! and has 5 bathrooms (a 6th could be refinished in the basement) or match the rooms up for some amazing suites. WOW!! The carriage house has a 2 stall garage plus extra space on the ground level, AND a full loft that is a craftsman's dream!! This home is on a spacious corner lot which has a half circle driveway, a beautiful koi pond, a large deck off the back of the house, and lots of green space that is ready to come alive this spring. This is an amazing piece of residential history in Sioux City. This home is being offered for sale in its current condition.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News