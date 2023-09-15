Artfully and carefully crafted to replicate a New England Saltbox, this turn~key property exudes form, function and elegance. Standing proudly on its 1.27 acre lot, the attention to detail is displayed the moment you pull up the long drive. From the well~maintained cedar siding, manicured lawns, fenced brick courtyard and charming gazebo the exterior presentation is impeccable. Inside, the historically accurate details are present from the wood paneled walls and wide plank flooring right down to the handcrafted hardware. Designed with historical charm and modern function and efficiency, the low MidAmerican utility average of just $211 per month. The main floor offers both formal and informal living areas, a primary Bedroom suite overlooks the stunning backyard, a well~arranged kitchen, 1/2 bath for guest convenience and a formal dining room with beamed ceilings. There are two staircases ascending to the second floor which will lead to four more bedrooms including a second primary suite complete with an ensuite bath and gas fireplace insert. The versatile third floor offers more bedroom or casual living spaces and a 3/4 bath. The lower level has another flex space which is perfect for a gym or theatre area and a large laundry room. There's also LOADS of storage and plenty of space for a workshop. There is ample parking and garage space. The detached garage makes a perfect space for hobbies and has a second floor loft complete for additional room. Located in Sioux City's quiet Country Club neighborhood, this spectacular property is ready for you to make it home!!!