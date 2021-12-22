6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $555,000

Gorgeous Tom Hogan 2 story build, 2nd home built in Whispering Creek on a prime .46 acre lot w\beautiful sunset views above overlooking the community pond to the West. This Mission Arts & Crafts build has beautiful woodworking (cherry & hickory wood), built~ins & an expansive layout featuring the two~way staircase, which is the focal point of the house w\in the Great room. On the main floor you will find a formal dining room & office with cherry crown molding to accompany the cherry floors. The office features French doors & a separate exit out to the wrap around porch & deck. The Great room has 18’ ceilings w\breathtaking views through the two~story windows out to the South. You will find next to it the eat~in kitchen area that walks you to the gorgeous kitchen (cherry wood cabinets) set up for the domestic chef! All Jennaire stainless steel appliances are included, featuring the Jennaire cooktop w\commercial exhaust system next to the double wall ovens & the granite island w\wash sink. Just off the kitchen you will find the butler’s pantry with a built~in wine area. Upstairs are 4 generous bedrooms & 3 full baths. The master suite has 2 sitting areas along w\2 WICs with a double tray ceiling & crown molding. The master bath has 10’ ceilings, double vanities, a jetted whirlpool & a steam shower. On the lower level you will find a family area, 2 bedrooms w\WICs with another ¾ bath & double sinks. This home features lots of hidden extras including natural gas plumbed for not only the fireplace in the Great room, but also for a potential fireplace in the master & a grill on the back patio. There is also a sound system located in the butler’s pantry that has 6 different zones, including the walk around porch & garage & the exterior is prewired for security cameras. The house has a whole central vac system w\a car vacuum connection in the garage. It also has geothermal heat, air exchange unit & separate heat pump for the upstairs. The roof shingles were new in 2017!