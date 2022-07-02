6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $659,000

Look at this stunning hilltop in~town acreage!! Locarted on a hard surface road, this home is loaded with all of the modern day perks. With almost 3,600 sq. ft. on the main floor, you will find every room is over~sized and accommodating. The amazing dream kitchen, complete with double ovens and islands and a "secret" pantry for all of the necessities creates the wow factor. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the most beautiful, massive master suite. The other two main floor bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill full bath. Laundry on both main and lower levels. The lower level is almost completely finished and offers three more bedrooms, two of which have ensuite. Enormous walk~out family room complete with wet bar and appliances will be the source of many memories. This all electric home on septic and private well will save you thousands annually on your utilities!! Both the attached 1368 sq. ft. triple and 30x30 detached garages are heated for comfort and offer ample room for hobbies, vehicles and toy storage. Take advantage of tax savings as there are approx. five years left on the abatement. The setting provides the most scenic views and spectacular sunrises!!!