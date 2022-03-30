6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $695,000

Beautifully Designed Brick 2 Story Home with 6 Bedrooms and a Modern Open Concept located in a desirable Morningside Location.Close to Shopping ,Restaurants and Schools. Two Story Living Room Open to Dining Room and Kitchen with two story stacked stone gas fireplace .The kitchen has a large granite island, 36” Capital Gas Stove with Griddle ,Walk in Pantry and two sinks.Beautiful hardwood floors on Main floor . Mud Room with Four Lockers off the Oversized 4 Stall Garage. Main Floor Laundry in Mud Room with Sink . Office that could be used as a Main Floor Bedroom.Built In Sonos Speaker System and Camera System. The large Owner’s Suite has a sitting area , large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks , soaking tub and separate tile walk in shower. Three additional bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bathroom with dual sink vanity. There is another laundry room with sink and a bonus room. The lower level is a walk out to patio and beautiful views. This level features a large family room with a full kitchen, quartz counters and a dishwasher. Bedroom with egress window and walk in closet. 3/4 Bathroom with custom concrete sink. Two Heating and cooling Systems provide comfort year round. There is also 100 gallon water heater to keep you in ‘hot water” . 4 Car Oversized Garage with monkey bar storage system. Enjoy evenings on the covered deck with beautiful views and have fun entertaining year round in this wonderful home custom designed for your enjoyment..