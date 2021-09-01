Amazing in-town acreage on hard surface road. This stunning property really delivers with its bells and whistles. With almost 3,600 sq. ft. on the main floor, you will find every room is over-sized and accommodating. Prepare to be wowed by the amazing DREAM kitchen, complete with double ovens AND double islands and be sure to look for the "secret" pantry which will store all of the necessities. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the most beautiful, massive master suite. The other two main floor bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill full bath. Laundry on both main and lower Levels. The lower level is almost completely finished and offers three more bedrooms, two of which have ensuite. Enormous walk-out family room complete with wet bar and appliances will be the source of many memories. Both the attached 1368 sq. ft. triple and 30x30 detached garages are heated for comfort and offer ample room for hobbies, vehicles and toy storage. Take advantage of tax savings as there are approx. five years left on the abatement. The hilltop setting provides the most scenic views and spectacular sunrises!! Extra feature sheet available..
6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $740,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
SIOUX CITY -- A man currently serving a federal prison sentence on a drug conviction has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing another m…
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.