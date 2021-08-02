6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $750,000

Amazing in-town acreage on hard surface road. This stunning property really delivers with its bells and whistles. With almost 3,600 sq. ft. on the main floor, you will find every room is over-sized and accommodating. Prepare to be wowed by the amazing DREAM kitchen, complete with double ovens AND double islands and be sure to look for the "secret" pantry which will store all of the necessities. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the most beautiful, massive master suite. The other two main floor bedrooms are separated by a Jack & Jill full bath. Laundry on both main and lower Levels. The lower level is almost completely finished and offers three more bedrooms, two of which have ensuite. Enormous walk-out family room complete with wet bar and appliances will be the source of many memories. Both the attached 1368 sq. ft. triple and 30x30 detached garages are heated for comfort and offer ample room for hobbies, vehicles and toy storage. Take advantage of tax savings as there are approx. five years left on the abatement. The hilltop setting provides the most scenic views and spectacular sunrises! Extra feature sheet available.