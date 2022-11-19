6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $765,000

Presenting this luxurious ranch style new construction home on a walk out lot. This Hawthorne floor plan is located on a 0.39 acre lot in Whispering Creek. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three stall garage, with 3,379 finished square feet. The open and bright main level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite that features a walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, and a massive walk-in closet. The designer kitchen features custom Bullseye Cabinetry, and GE Profile appliances. The living room has large picture windows, a gas fireplace, and a tray ceiling. Off of the dining area are sliders leading to a covered deck with an outdoor fireplace!! The basement adds three additional bedrooms, full bathroom, large living room with wet bar and additional unfinished\storage space. Sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio and the backyard. This home also qualifies for tax abatement. Agent has ownership in home. Pictures are samples of the same floor plan. Completion anticipated 2\1\2023..