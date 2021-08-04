If a grand TRADITIONAL HOME is what you are looking for, Look no further! This house has been completely updated with 6 newly remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted walls, doors and trim. New carpet throughout, Updated gourmet Kitchen with Commercial grade 6 burner gas stove and Monogram fridge. Separate built in beverage fridge. 2 Dishwashers, granite counter tops, walk in pantry with wine storage, stone fireplace in the eat in part of the kitchen, beamed ceiling with 2 story windows that lets the natural sunlight in with great views of the wildlife, deer are very common roaming around the spacious fenced in backyard. Large living room with the same 2 story windows and a fireplace. Master on the main with a fantastic remodeled master bath complete with a copper toned soaking tub, stone on some of the walls, newly tiled floor and shower, nice sized walk in closet. Main floor also features a Beautiful library with tons of book shelves and built ins, this ceiling is beamed as well. The formal dining room is perfect for dining or piano room. Newly refinished Hard wood floors throughout the main floor. The upstairs features 4 more bedrooms and 3 newly remodeled baths, this floor also features a large bonus room that can be used for another living space, toy room or workout area, the possibilities are endless. If you need more space the basement has been completely finished with 2 more bedrooms, a bath 2 family area with a fireplace and a wet bar. The outside features Fresh new paint and new Divinchi Roof, a new front porch, a lovely composite deck and a stone patio with a pergola and a play house for the kids. Great view of the golf course.
7 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $699,999
