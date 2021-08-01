7 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $250,000

Opening debut!! If you want an acreage with lots of room for you and the family then look no further!! This acreage has 8.2 acres that has pasture ground for horses or cattle or any livestock you would like!! It could also be tillable if you wanted. Home has a possibility of 7 bedrooms, but home is older so some of the bedrooms do not have closets. Beautiful hard woods floors in many of the rooms. The home was lifted in 2008 and brand new poured basement that even has in floor heat. Huge family room, bedroom, and full bath in the basement. It is plumbed for a kitchen in the basement also. Home is all electric and is on switch makes sense. Home has rural water and a well for watering the garden or for animals. New pump on the well 2 years ago. Brand new metal roof just this week and new septic to be installed before closing. Hurry and take at peek at this acreage as it will not last long..