Opening debut!! If you want an acreage with lots of room for you and the family then look no further!! This acreage has 8.2 acres that has pasture ground for horses or cattle or any livestock you would like!! It could also be tillable if you wanted. Home has a possibility of 7 bedrooms, but home is older so some of the bedrooms do not have closets. Beautiful hard woods floors in many of the rooms. The home was lifted in 2008 and brand new poured basement that even has in floor heat. Huge family room, bedroom, and full bath in the basement. It is plumbed for a kitchen in the basement also. Home is all electric and is on switch makes sense. Home has rural water and a well for watering the garden or for animals. New pump on the well 2 years ago. Brand new metal roof just this week and new septic to be installed before closing. Hurry and take at peek at this acreage as it will not last long..
7 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
I’m in my eighth year as a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I occasionally fret over subject matter, but this week’s column is both an ea…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home with a long list of alleged violations that include staff ignoring residents' cries for help is among …
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been id…
SIOUX CITY -- Always interested in fashion, Gabriel Druilhet was also always on the go.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.