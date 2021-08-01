 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $1,399,000

This is a PACKAGE SALE, multiple addresses. Main sale area is the 100 block of Kansas. This "Bluff View Portfolio" is 9 homes, 1 commercial property AND 20 additional parcels for the asking price. This is 2.44 acres of homes, 2.7 acres of empty lots and 5.55 acres of the bluff is now available to a buyer who is excited to turn this beautiful view in to a dream home for one, or for many!! This opportunity is unique but well worth what it will become. If you have seen the view, you understand what we are talking about. Nothing sold separately. Homes vary in condition from poor/gutted to good condition. All being sold as-is. Newer siding and roofs on numerous homes. Some rental income is available but several homes are occupied by family. All willing to vacate, some willing to stay. There are no current lease agreements and all month to month. Please see files for list of addresses, locations and parcels. There is also a photo of the PDF with the information. Again: 9 Homes, 1 Commercial Property and 20 addition Parcels all included in this package. ONLY QUALIFIED BUYERS WANTED..

