7 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $1,600,000

Welcome to this stunning executive home in Country Club!! This property has everything you'd ever want in a home. The fantastic kitchen features St. Charles Cabinets with updated cabinet fronts with burled walnut. Just off of the kitchen, you'll find a lovely entertaining space with gas fireplace, perfect for a cozy dining spot to overlook the pool, sitting area, or even a library area. Past the kitchen, you'll find a spacious laundry room with extra pantry space, St. Charles cabinets with burled walnut fronts, two desks, pull out drawers, and enough storage space to keep all of your extra holiday decor, crafting supplies, and more. This home is handicapped-accessible with a ramp from the garage, a concrete ramp around the terraced gardens in the backyard, and a handicapped suite in the home's addition with a lifted tub for easy maneuverability for a Hoyer lift. Next to this room, there is a guest bedroom with half bath with gorgeous tile work. In the upper level of the addition, seller has added an executive office, with access to both original attic and garage attic for storage. This room has a walk-in closet and could be used as a bedroom. Seller has updated the basement with crisp, clean luxury vinyl plank floor in the family room (26x18), bedroom with egress (11x18), full bathroom (9x6), and the walk-in closet has carpet. This would be a great space for a live-in caretaker!! Grab your drink and your lawn chair to relax by the freshly-painted pool, under the ginkgo tree. Seller has improved the stone and concrete work to create a beautiful, relaxing, oasis. Enjoy the sounds of the fountain while you have your morning coffee. The lovely cabana with has an updated, fully functional kitchen, built-in entertainment center, a guest bedroom with closet and private 3\4 bathroom, and another 3\4 bathroom for the pool guests. The cabana hosts the pool equipment. Seller is offering buyer a $15,000 appliance allowance..