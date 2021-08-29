 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,950

This includes 1723 George St - extra lot. If space is what you are needing this home delivers… There are 7 bedrooms and 3 floors of living space. All the rooms are spacious and ready to enjoy with fresh paint and new or newer flooring throughout. The kitchen is huge with Maple cabinets and large table area. Basement is fully finished and ready for that extended family. There are 2 furnaces, one in the attic and one in the basement. Fresh exterior paint, open front porch and double garage garage. All this sitting on a double corner lot...

