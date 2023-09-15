Pride of ownership and attention to detail show at this stunningly spectacular all brick Craftsman style home designed by HE Westerlind with beautiful green tile roof sitting on almost 1.5 acres of land. Impeccable hardwood floors throughout the home, wood and plaster crown molding, tile floors in the sunroom, solid wood doors and beveled glass are just a few of the incredible features this home offers. Modern amenities like zoned heating and cooling, double pane windows, updated kitchen with double ovens and eye~catching quartz and granite counters as well as updated baths. 3 bedrooms and full bath on the second floor, main floor master suite with steam shower along with brand new oversized soaking tub plus 2nd main floor bedroom and full bath. 3 Season Room recently converted to 4 Season Room with the addition of baseboard heating system that makes the room comfortable even when the outside temperatures fall well below freezing. Deep finished basement with family room, full bath, 2 bedrooms and carpeted throughout living and bedroom areas. Lower level boasts a wine cellar and gobs of storage. Also, the lower level has a large room that can be used as a play or learning area, an art studio and so much more. Step outside to see the outdoor oasis, beautiful landscaping, garden area including original~to~the~property fountain on the southside of the home and screened in gazebo on the northside, privacy fenced area to the west. 3 car garage with heated floors and loft area...